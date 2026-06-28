/WATCH - 'We have texted...': Novak Djokovic reveals secret texting friendship with Virat Kohli ahead of Wimbledon

A fascinating virtual camaraderie has blossomed between tennis icon Novak Djokovic and Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, bridging the gap between two of the most popular sports on the planet. Ahead of his highly anticipated campaign at Wimbledon 2026, the Serbian maestro opened up about this unique connection, giving sports fans an intriguing look at a mutual admiration society that thrives far away from the public glare. Remarkably, despite dominating their respective disciplines for well over a decade, the two legendary athletes have never actually met in person, relying instead on modern messaging to maintain their relationship.
Djokovic Speaks on His Connection with Kohli
The twenty four time Grand Slam champion expressed a strong desire to finally translate their online friendship into a real world meeting. Djokovic joked that when they do eventually connect, he wants to engage in a fun cross sport session, challenging the Indian batsman to a bit of both tennis and cricket. He concluded by teasing an upcoming trip to India, hoping the visit will provide the perfect opportunity for the high profile crossover.
Confirming their close bond, Djokovic stated as per a video posted by Wimbledon
"We have not met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers - hopefully I will get a chance to meet him in person & play some tennis, play some cricket - I am also planning to come to India soon so maybe that's where we can get the link up"
Novak Djokovic talking about Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/JOXmI2AE7g— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2026
Kohli Targets White Ball Comeback in England
On the cricket front, Kohli is currently focused on recovering from a troublesome hamstring injury he picked up during the high intensity final of IPL 2026. During that historic match, Kohli played a brilliant innings to anchor Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the league championship over the Gujarat Titans. However, the physical toll of that match defining knock forced the star batter to miss India’s subsequent three match One Day International series against Afghanistan.
His road to recovery is expected to take several weeks. The Delhi born batsman was recently spotted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence undergoing mandatory physical assessments to monitor his progress. While fans are eager to see him back on the pitch, team management is maintaining a highly cautious approach, making his potential return heavily dependent on passing strict medical clearances.
Looking ahead, India is scheduled to travel to England for a highly anticipated white ball assignment. While this tour is being targeted as a realistic comeback window for Kohli, his participation remains entirely subject to hitting peak physical condition, as the BCCI has yet to release an official update regarding his availability.
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