WATCH - 'We were walking towards their pavillion...': Pakistan captain 'desperate' for a handshake with India even after 7 months

Pakistan’s T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, has shared his detailed perspective on the "no-handshake" incident involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during the 2025 Asia Cup. This tension-filled episode, rooted in geopolitical sensitivities following the Pahalgam attacks, remains a significant talking point in international cricket.

Pre-Match Instructions at the Toss

According to Agha, the atmosphere leading up to the game was tense. While a handshake had occurred during the initial trophy photoshoot and press conference, the situation shifted abruptly just before the match began.

Agha recounted the moments before the toss:

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"I went for the toss with our media manager, Naeem Bhai. The match referee... took me aside and said, 'We're going to do it like this. There won't be a handshake.' So, please look at that. I said, 'It's fine if there's not going to be a handshake. I am not too keen either.' So, this is what happened. He told me beforehand that there won't be a handshake."

Salman Ali Agha relieved about India vs Pakistan handshake controversy:



Before the match, there was a press conference and a trophy shoot, and there was a handshake there too. So when I was going for the toss, I was pretty normal. I said, “Obviously, I had an idea that things… pic.twitter.com/zImpcx7pG1 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) May 2, 2026

The Indian camp, supported by the BCCI, had established a firm stance that "business as usual" was inappropriate given the national climate. Agha admitted that while he expected some friction, he was not initially aware that the traditional handshake would be officially scrapped.

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Post-Match Confrontation and Closed Doors

The friction extended beyond the toss. After India secured a comfortable victory, Agha expected that the teams would exchange the customary post-match handshakes. In an effort to maintain sportsmanship, he led the entire Pakistani squad toward the Indian dressing room, but the gesture was not reciprocated.

Agha described the conclusion of the match:

"After that, the match ended. We lost the match. We were going to their pavilion (dressing room) for the handshake. They still didn't do the handshake."

He further revealed that the Pakistani team found the door to the Indian dressing room closed, preventing any post-game interaction.

The Impact on Sportsmanship

The incident has ignited a debate between the concepts of "national duty" and the "spirit of cricket." While Suryakumar Yadav’s actions were viewed as a tribute to the armed forces, Agha expressed concern regarding the long-term influence such actions have on younger generations and the grassroots level of the sport.

Agha emphasized the responsibility of international players:

"And I've said it many times, I don't think this is right. Because if we're representing a nation, and I play for Pakistan, people look at me, and the kids will pick up on that. And if this happens in a club game the next day, it will be because of me at the end of the day. Because I'm also a part of it. So, when you're a role model, then I don't think it's a good thing to do."

Press Conference Handshake

"Before the tournament, a press conference was held, during which a handshake took place. During the trophy photoshoot, we shook hands as well. So, when I went for the toss, I was completely normal. Of course, I had an idea that things wouldn't be as normal, but I didn't think it would escalate to the point where there would be no handshake. I didn't expect that," Agha told RY podcast.

Ongoing Tensions

Since this encounter, the frostiness between the two sides has persisted. Although India and Pakistan faced each other again in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup, no friendly gestures or handshakes were exchanged, marking a significant shift in the traditional conduct of the rivalry. The handshake snub continued even during T20 WC 2026 fixture between arch rivals at Sri Lanka.