WATCH- What 'Million Dollar' Advice Did Rohit Sharma Gave To Yashasvi Jaiswal Helping Him Score Hundred At Oval?

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been a solid opening pair for India in Test cricket, sharing a strong camaraderie both on and off the field. Rohit, known for his affection towards younger players, is fondly called bhaiya by them and Jaiswal is no exception. Even after his retirement, Rohit made his presence felt at the Oval on Day 3. When Jaiswal spotted his senior in the stands, it gave him a visible boost, further fueling his inspired innings.

Team India asserted their dominance on Day 3 of the Oval Test, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge. Resuming unbeaten on 51 from the previous day, Jaiswal continued his aggressive form and brought up a brilliant century, strengthening India’s hold on the match and setting them up for a potential victory on Day 4. He capped off the series the same way he had begun, with a century marking his sixth Test hundred and second of the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - "I saw Rohit bhai and waved at him"



Jaiswal shares Rohit's words of wisdom

While Jaiswal was at the crease, cameras captured Rohit Sharma, one of India's greatest cricketing figures watching from the stands. The former Test captain had a message of encouragement for Jaiswal, which the young batter shared during the post-day press conference.

“He told me to hang in there and bat long,” said the southpaw.

Although Jaiswal's innings ended at 118, his knock came at a crucial time for India and could ultimately be the defining factor in the outcome of the match. India eventually ended up at 396, England needs 324 runs to win game with 2 days of play left at Oval.

Jaiswal reflects on growth during the series

The series presented ups and downs for Jaiswal, with some standout performances and a few setbacks. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old continues to grow, and his progress over the last 40 days indicates a steady upward path in his career.

Reflecting on his experiences, Jaiswal said: “It’s all about how I fight. Always, the mentality is to go out there and fight it out and enjoy.” He added, “Because in the end, as I tell myself that it’s the game and we need to enjoy the game. That is very important. With that, we should have fun." Expressing his pride, he said, “I am proud of myself and all my teammates. We want fun. We want some battle in the middle. That is the fun. That’s why you play Test cricket.