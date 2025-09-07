WATCH: What Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill & Jasprit Bumrah Said Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

As the Asia Cup 2025 draws near, Team India has kicked off its preparations with high energy and intensity in Dubai. Set to begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, the defending champions are already deep into their training grind at the ICC Academy. Captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed strong satisfaction with how the team is shaping up ahead of the much-anticipated tournament.

India’s T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, took a moment to appreciate the dedication and spirit shown by his teammates during their first training session. He commended the effort and skill level of the squad, especially highlighting the physical commitment players are bringing to the ground.

“To have such a brilliant bunch around with unbelievable skill sets, I always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground. Because the way they put their body on the line, that’s what I want from them. And they just enjoy on the ground,”

Suryakumar shared in a video posted by the BCCI on X (formerly Twitter)

With India set to play UAE first, the team’s schedule also includes a marquee clash against Pakistan on September 14, followed by a group stage encounter with Oman on September 19. The playoff stage begins the next day, on September 20.

As India reunited for the first time since their drawn Test series against England, the mood was upbeat and the focus was sharp. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who recently led India to a 2-2 Test series draw against England, echoed his captain’s confidence in the squad’s preparation. Gill was heavily involved during fitness drills and net practice on the opening day of training.

“Very excited obviously. I think it’s a great group. And the way we have been playing in the T20s is nothing short of entertaining and terrific cricket. So, very excited to join the group,”

Gill stated.

Pumped Up Unit

Several other key players such as Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma also put in solid batting practice during the session. This camp marks a return to action for several stars including Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav, who were on a break following their international duties.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who last played in the Test series against England and had featured in the 2024 World Cup final in Bridgetown, also made a welcome return to the T20I squad. His positive energy and leadership are expected to play a crucial role in India’s campaign.

“It feels really good to join the T20 group after a long time. This three-week window was really good, got some time at home. Young energy, young people in our team, so yeah, looking forward to it, exciting times ahead,” said Bumrah.