WATCH- When Captain cool lost his cool: R Ashwin reveals MS Dhoni's rare angry moment

Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a reputation as one of the most candid and courageous cricketers of the modern era. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mainstay is known for sharing his honest perspectives and personal experiences without hesitation, regardless of the individuals involved.

In a recent revelation, Ashwin recounted a fascinating story that highlighted a sharp side of MS Dhoni, a captain typically celebrated for his unwavering composure.

The 2009 Challenger Trophy Showdown

During a recent segment with Star Sports, Ashwin looked back at an encounter from the 15th NKP Salve Challenger Trophy held in Nagpur in 2009. At the time, Ashwin was representing India Red, while Dhoni was captaining India Blue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet all IPL owners of RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT; Ananya Birla to Preity Zinta - In pics

The two crossed paths in the tournament final, where Ashwin successfully dismissed the legendary wicketkeeper. The wicket was secured when Ishant Sharma held onto a catch at mid-off. Given the magnitude of Dhoni’s stature even then, Ashwin celebrated the breakthrough with immense fervor, viewing it as a milestone for his burgeoning career.

A 'yellovely' bond!



Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how he broke into the #CSK squad with a special MS Dhoni twist! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #CSKvMI | Sat, May 2, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/hSAgMjVN49 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2026

Reflecting on the match, Ashwin stated:

“He was out twice against our team in one final where Ishaat Sharma caught my bowling catch during mid-off but before that he hit his batting shot on deep cover while diving,” he said.

The competitive tension had actually started earlier in the competition when the teams first met. In that prior fixture, Ishant Sharma had dismissed Dhoni with Ashwin taking the catch at deep cover. Ashwin’s enthusiastic celebration on that occasion seemingly struck a chord with Dhoni.

Dhoni’s reaction was uncharacteristically blunt. As Ashwin remembers it, Dhoni questioned his excitement by saying:

" Seriously? What's there to celebrate this much."

This pointed remark offered a rare look at the intense, gritty side of "Captain Cool" that is seldom visible to the public.

Ashwin’s Fearless Response

Ashwin did not shy away from the confrontation. He provided a sincere explanation, noting that dismissing a player of Dhoni's caliber was a lifelong goal. Furthermore, he believed such a feat was his ticket to joining the prestigious CSK roster.

Ashwin recalled his reply:

“I told him that it was my dream to get your (dhoni) wicket, if I get the chance to dismiss you then i will get the chance to play in CSK”, Ashwin said.

From Rivalry to Success

While MS Dhoni is globaly recognized for his "cool" demeanor and rare displays of frustration, Ashwin’s anecdote provides insight into the competitive fire that drives the legend.

The strategy worked in Ashwin's favor. In 2010, his ambitions were realized when CSK signed him for ₹12 lakh. By 2011, his market value skyrocketed, seeing him earn ₹3.19 crore as he became a vital asset to the franchise.

The Enduring Legacy of Ashwin and Dhoni

Despite their early on field friction, the two cricketers developed a deep and respectful connection. Their partnership flourished at CSK and within the Indian National team. Starting as a local talent for Chennai in 2008, Ashwin became a cornerstone of the franchise’s success between 2010 and 2015, helping the team secure two IPL trophies under Dhoni’s leadership.

After nearly a decade playing for various other franchises, Ashwin made a high profile return to CSK when he was bought for ₹10 crore. This final stint was challenging, as he managed seven wickets across nine appearances with a higher economy rate than usual.

Ultimately, eight months after stepping away from the international stage, Ashwin officially retired from the IPL this past August, concluding an illustrious career.