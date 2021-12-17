Watch: When MS Dhoni shut down rift rumours around Virat Kohli

Team India red-ball captain Virat Kohli and rumours of rift within the team are nothing new. The latest one around is news about rift between Kohli and new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.

There was a time in Indian cricket when Kohli was rumoured to have a rift with his Delhi teammate and Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan. It was former captain MS Dhoni who had come in defence of Kohli back then shutting down scribes on a tour of Australia with his stunning reply.

After Kohli’s press conference on Wednesday (December 15), an old video of Dhoni shutting down a journalist for asking about an ‘alleged’ fight between Kohli and Dhawan with an iconic response is doing rounds on social media.

During India’s tour of Australia back in 2014, there were rumours that Kohli and Dhawan were involved in a fight in the dressing room and things became so worse that they had to be separated from each other by former team director Ravi Shastri.

Watch Dhoni’s stunning response here…

This is how dhoni answered when someone asked is there a rift between Dhawan and kohli Next time when someone asks kohli about Rohit , he should answer like this #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/dBuoji6jqu — Sandy (@Scrummaaster) December 15, 2021

Dhoni gave sarcastic answer when asked about this fight and agreed that indeed was the case and said: “Actually that was the case. Virat used a knife. He stabbed Shikhar, who just recovered out of that, then we pushed him to bat.

“These are all stories. Marvel, maybe Warner Bros or somebody should pick up this and make a nice movie out of it. If somebody from the team has actually told you this, it’d be interesting if you could give us the name. Because his imagination is really brilliant and he should be working for one of the movie companies.

“He doesn’t deserve to be in our dressing room, because he has entirely created something that has not been there at all. Stuff like that makes good stories for the tabloid and maybe it helps them sell it. As far as the reality is concerned, there’s been nothing like that,” the Chennai Super Kings skipper added.