WATCH- Why Was Virat Kohli Crying In Bathroom? Yuzvendra Chahal Shockingly Reveals

Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared an emotional moment from the 2019 World Cup semifinal, revealing that he witnessed Virat Kohli and nearly every other Indian player crying in the bathrooms after the heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in Manchester. India, despite a strong bowling effort, fell short by 18 runs while chasing a target of 240 on the reserve day of the match. This was a major blow to Virat's captaincy as it ultimately proved to be the only ODI World Cup he capatined India in. Despite being the best team on paper, India not winning the world cup brought a lot of criticism for the team especially Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

Speaking on the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Chahal who played in that match recalled the emotional aftermath while discussing the differences between the leadership styles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. When asked if he had ever seen Kohli cry, Chahal responded with a powerful memory.

Yuzvendra Chahal - "I saw tears in Virat bhaiya's eyes after the 2019 semi-final loss and he was crying even in the bathroom" pic.twitter.com/4w59EED4JM — OM. (@Badpatch18) August 1, 2025

“I love how Rohit bhaiya carries himself on the ground. He’s a very good captain. With Virat bhaiya, it’s the energy he brings, the same energy every day. It will only go up and never down. Same energy. Every day," Chahal said.

Host Raj Shamani referenced the recent 2025 IPL final where Kohli was seen tearing up on live television after Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched the title. In response, Chahal said, “2019 World Cup, I saw him crying in the bathroom. And then I was the last batter, when I was crossing him, he had tears in his eyes. In 2019, I saw everyone crying in the bathroom."

Kohli had enjoyed a good World Cup campaign leading up to the semifinal but was dismissed early in that match, scoring just 1 run off 6 balls after being trapped LBW by Trent Boult.

Reflecting on his own performance in the game, Chahal admitted it's a match he still regrets. Although he had contributed well throughout the tournament, he ended up being India’s most expensive bowler in the semifinal, giving away 63 runs in his 10 overs and picking up the wicket of Kane Williamson.

“I could have done better,” Chahal said.

Chahal in the podcast revealed everything from his sad days due to cheating allegations post divorce to the lock room talks in Indian dressing room. He was candid and honest in the podcast and fans are loving the hidden tales from the leggie.