WATCH - WWE Meets Cricket: Roman Reigns Uses Cricket Bat To Floor Opponent At WWE Crown Jewel, Commentator Says, ‘Just Like Steve Smith'

WWE’s latest Crown Jewel event in Australia saw a unique twist as Roman Reigns brought out a cricket bat during his match, instantly lighting up the arena and drawing comparisons to Australian cricket icon Steve Smith.

Roman Reigns brings cricket to WWE

Roman Reigns didn’t just dominate the crowd’s cheers, he stole a piece of Australia’s sporting culture. In the “Australian Street Fight” segment, the Tribal Chief grabbed a cricket bat and smashed Bronson Reed out of the ring, sending the crowd into absolute chaos. As the move unfolded, commentators erupted in excitement, shouting, “Just like Steve Smith!” The reference perfectly captured the local flavor of the match and paid tribute to one of Australia’s most beloved sports figures.

Why the cricket bat moment mattered

The use of the cricket bat was far from random. WWE designed the “Australian Street Fight” to incorporate elements familiar to local fans, and the bat became the perfect symbol of that effort. Reigns’ powerful swing turned into a cinematic moment a seamless mix of wrestling drama and Australian pride. The crowd’s reaction was electric, and within moments, clips of the sequence began flooding social media, going viral across platforms.

Even if you weren’t aware of the match rules, the commentary made it crystal clear. The broadcast team turned Reigns’ bat swing into a cultural crossover moment, tying WWE’s global spectacle with Australia’s cricketing passion. The comparison to Steve Smith, invoking the Ashes spirit on a grand WWE stage, transformed a simple prop into a brilliant cultural bridge.

Result, chaos, and Bloodline drama

The cricket bat wasn’t the final blow but rather a spark that fueled the chaos. The closing stretch had everything WWE fans crave ,interference, Bloodline drama, and a chaotic finish. Reed’s power performance kept the local hero strong, while Reigns maintained his dominance with the outcome hinging on pure mayhem instead of a clean win.

From a storyline perspective, the match teased deeper fractures within The Bloodline while helping elevate Bronson Reed beyond a one-night hometown act.

The viral crossover moment

Crossover moments in sports entertainment thrive when they feel natural to the setting, instantly relatable, and easy to share and this one ticked every box. A cricket bat being used in a WWE match in Perth, paired with a live commentary shoutout to Steve Smith, made it unforgettable. The moment didn’t just capture Australian hearts; Indian fans joined the fun too, linking the viral clip to their own star, Virat Kohli, and sparking global reactions across social media.