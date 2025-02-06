Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Blinder During IND vs ENG 1st ODI To Dismiss Ben Duckett

India’s star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a blinder during his first ODI game to get rid of Ben Duckett during the first match against England on Thursday, February 6 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Jaiswal made his ODI debut with Harshit Rana as both players showed what they are capable of in recent times. The duo ended up making a massive impact in the ongoing first ODI between India and England. Jaiswal took a jaw-dropping catch to hand Rana his maiden ODI wicket. Rana did not have a great start as he gave away two boundaries in the first over. But then, the right-arm pacer made a great comeback and scalped the wicket of Duckett on the third ball of the tenth over.

The English batter ended up miscuing the ball and as a result, Yashasvi Jaiswal who was placed inside the circle, took a blinder in the end. Rana then went on to scalp his second wicket in the same over, snaring Harry Brook for a duck.

England at one point in time was reeling at 77/3 after a solid opening stand between Philip Salt (43 off 26) and Duckett of 75 runs off 53 balls. Joe Root who returned to the squad could not manage to survive in the middle as he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 19 (31).

The England team managed to score 248 runs on the back of half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. Harshit Rana starred with the ball for India as he took three wickets.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami