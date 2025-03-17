Watch: Yuvraj Singh, Tino Best Engage In Heated Spat As India Masters Clinch IML 2025 Title

The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 ended with high drama as Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best engaged in a fiery verbal exchange during the final clash between India Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The intense face-off between the two legends became a major talking point, adding spice to an already thrilling contest.

Tension Escalates: Yuvraj vs Tino Best

The heated moment unfolded in the 14th over of the Indian chase. After Ambati Rayudu launched a towering six off Ashley Nurse, Yuvraj exchanged words with Tino Best, who was fielding inside the 30-yard circle. The 43-year-old West Indian pacer did not hold back, walking up to Yuvraj and going shoulder-to-shoulder, triggering an animated exchange between the two. Umpire Billy Bowden, along with Ambati Rayudu and West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara, had to intervene to diffuse the tension.

Interestingly, just an over before the incident, Best had conceded 12 runs to the Indian pair, possibly fueling his frustration. However, the altercation only intensified the contest, keeping fans glued to the action.

Rayudu’s Masterclass Leads India Masters to Victory

Despite the on-field spat, India Masters emerged victorious, clinching the title with a six-wicket win. The chase was anchored by an exceptional 74-run knock off 50 balls from Ambati Rayudu, who was later adjudged the Player of the Match. His innings, studded with nine fours and three sixes, ensured that India Masters comfortably chased down West Indies Masters' total of 148/7 in just 17.1 overs.

The foundation of India’s chase was laid by Sachin Tendulkar (25 off 18) and Rayudu, who put on a 67-run stand for the first wicket. Yuvraj Singh, despite his earlier confrontation, remained unbeaten on 13 off 11 balls*, steering India to victory alongside Rayudu.

West Indies Masters Struggle to Capitalize

Earlier in the match, West Indies Masters found themselves in early trouble after Brian Lara (6) and William Perkins (6) fell cheaply. However, Lendl Simmons (57 off 41) and Dwayne Smith (45 off 35) resurrected the innings, helping them post 148/7 in 20 overs.

India’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, with Vinay Kumar (3/26) leading the charge. However, the most economical spell came from Shahbaz Nadeem (2/12), whose precise bowling choked the West Indian batters and restricted their momentum.

Spat Adds to IML's Competitive Edge

The Yuvraj-Best altercation became one of the defining moments of the final, with fans buzzing about the intensity of the contest. While both players are known for their aggressive styles, the heated exchange only underscored their competitive spirit, even in a veterans’ tournament. The IML, in its debut edition, proved to be a resounding success, drawing attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide.