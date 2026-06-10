WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal turns beggar, Shikhar Dhawan says, 'Sharam nahi aati...' in a viral video

A comical video has taken social media by storm, featuring Indian spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal playfully acting out the role of a street side beggar. The humorous setup quickly captures the attention of veteran Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who jokingly reprimands Chahal for his antics.

This latest digital collaboration highlights the incredibly close friendship shared by the two cricketers. Their deep bond was on full display during Dhawan's recent wedding celebration, where Chahal was an honored guest. Chahal completely stole the spotlight at the marriage festivities with his energetic dance performances, delighting guests and reinforcing his status as one of the most entertaining figures within the Indian cricketing fraternity.

The Real Story Behind the Viral Street Video

In reality, the widely circulated footage is a scripted comedy reel created as a joint Instagram collaboration between Dhawan and Chahal. Sitting directly on the pavement, Chahal perfectly mimics the body language of a street beggar.

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Upon encountering him in this state, Dhawan delivers a theatrical scolding:

"शर्म नहीं आती है, रोड पर बैठकर पैसे मांगते हो." (Aren't you ashamed, sitting on the road begging for money?)

Without missing a beat, Chahal delivers his witty punchline:

"तो आपके 10 रुपये के लिए मैं ऑफिस खोल लूं?" (So, should I open up a corporate office just to collect ten rupees from you?)

This lighthearted exchange is purely for entertainment purposes. Both cricketers are well renowned for their active, humorous presence on social media platforms, frequently joining forces to produce funny sketches and viral content for their massive fan bases.

Chahal's Performance in IPL 2026 and Ongoing International Absence

On the professional front, Yuzvendra Chahal recently completed his campaign in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, where he represented the Punjab Kings franchise. Over the course of the tournament, the leg spinner featured in 14 matches, bowling in 12 innings and securing a total of 12 wickets for his team.

Despite maintaining a consistent presence in domestic franchise cricket, Chahal has found himself on the sidelines of the national squad for an extended duration. His last appearance in an international fixture for Team India occurred in August 2023, marking an absence of nearly three years from the global stage.

A Detailed Overview of Chahal's International Statistics

As a dedicated white-ball specialist, Chahal has compiled a highly respectable record for India across both limited-overs formats:

One Day Internationals (ODIs): He has participated in 72 matches. Throughout 69 innings with the ball, he has collected 121 wickets at an average of 27.13, boasting career-best bowling figures of 6/42.

T20 Internationals (T20Is): He has featured in 80 games. In 79 innings of work, he has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19, with his personal best performance standing at 6/25.

Whether the national selectors will reward Chahal's persistent domestic efforts with a recall to the Indian team remains an intriguing question for cricket enthusiasts moving forward.

Meanwhile Dhawan is a co-owner of the South Delhi Superstarz franchise in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Through his sports venture DaOne Sports, Dhawan partnered with a consortium of investors to acquire and launch the team, with the aim of nurturing grassroots cricket talent and strengthening the sporting ecosystem in his hometown of Delhi. DPL will return this year for its's season 3.