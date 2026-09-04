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'Watched you grow from a young player': Mithali Raj congratulates Smriti Mandhana as she smashes her All-time record

 Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj congratulated Smriti Mandhana after the India vice-captain surpassed the former’s record to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats with a sensational 124-run innings against Hong Kong.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
'Watched you grow from a young player': Mithali Raj congratulates Smriti Mandhana as she smashes her All-time record
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'Watched you grow from a young player': Mithali Raj congratulates Smriti Mandhana as she smashes her All-time record
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