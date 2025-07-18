WCL 2025 Dream11: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions – Who to Pick, Pitch Insights & Key Players

The World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) roars to life with an electrifying opening match as England Champions (EDC) lock horns with Pakistan Champions (PNC) at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 18 at 3:30 PM GMT. With legends like Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Hafeez gracing the field, fantasy cricket fans are in for a treat. If you're building your Dream11 team, this match is crucial—packed with star power and potential game-changers.

EDC vs PNC: Match Details

Date & Time: July 18, 2025 | 3:30 PM GMT / 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming: Available on official broadcasters and fantasy cricket platforms

Edgbaston Pitch Report: What Fantasy Players Should Know

Edgbaston offers true bounce and carry, ideal for stroke players and seamers. Fast bowlers might enjoy some early movement under cloudy skies, while spinners come into play in the middle overs. With short boundaries and a lightning-quick outfield, expect a high-scoring thriller. Chasing has often been successful here, so the toss could influence Dream11 selections.

Top Dream11 Picks: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Wicketkeeper

Phil Mustard: A consistent performer in T20 leagues, Mustard’s ability to capitalize on powerplays makes him a smart Dream11 choice.

Batters

James Vince: A classy top-order batter, Vince is a Dream11 captaincy favorite given his form and elegance at the crease.

Eoin Morgan: The left-hander remains a T20 force with his unorthodox hitting and sharp leadership.

Asif Ali: Known for his late-innings hitting, Ali is a game-changer and a high-risk, high-reward Dream11 pick.

Alastair Cook: While more traditional in his approach, Cook's adaptability and experience make him a solid fantasy differential.

All-Rounders

Moeen Ali: The most balanced Dream11 captaincy choice. He contributes with bat, ball, and often opens the bowling.

Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan’s skipper remains a dependable all-rounder, especially in spin-friendly middle overs.

Imad Wasim: Offers power-hitting and economical spin—ideal for maximizing Dream11 points.

Bowlers

Liam Plunkett: Known for his back-of-the-length bowling, Plunkett is a death-overs specialist.

Wahab Riaz: Brings pace, aggression, and wicket-taking potential.

Sohail Tanvir: A left-arm enigma with variations, especially useful on dry pitches.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices for Dream11

Option 1:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Option 2:

Captain: Asif Ali

Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

These choices combine safety and explosiveness—Moeen and Hafeez offer consistent all-round points, while Asif and Morgan can change games in an over.

Dream11 Prediction: Best XI for ENG-C vs PAK-C

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batters: James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Asif Ali

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali (C), Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir

Backups/Subs to Watch:

Ravi Bopara

Shoaib Malik

Shahid Afridi (if not in the starting XI)

Samit Patel

Standout Performers to Watch

Moeen Ali’s spin vs Pakistan’s middle-order could be the key battle.

Asif Ali's death-over power-hitting could turn the tide late in the innings.

Afridi’s cameo role, both with bat and ball, might swing Dream11 points dramatically.

Fantasy Tips for Dream11 Players

Avoid loading your team with top-order batters only. Middle-order power-hitters like Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik often deliver under pressure.

Pick at least two all-rounders. Moeen and Hafeez are Dream11 gold.

Keep an eye on the toss. If Pakistan bowls first, players like Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim could offer early breakthroughs.

Monitor final playing XIs before finalizing your Dream11 team—some veterans may be rotated or rested.