WCL 2025 Organisers React After India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Semi-Final Gets Cancelled Amid Political Tensions

In a dramatic and emotionally charged turn of events, the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was officially cancelled after India Champions refused to take the field. The decision, rooted in the nation's grief and outrage following the Pahalgam terror attack, sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

A Clash Denied: Politics Overshadows Cricket

Scheduled to take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, the India vs Pakistan clash promised a blockbuster encounter between legends of the game. But with national emotions running high, cricket took a back seat. The tragic Pahalgam incident, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, led to a strong public outcry against any sporting ties with Pakistan.

In a poignant statement, India Champions, featuring stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Harbhajan Singh, said:

“While we live and breathe cricket, this is bigger than the game. Our decision to withdraw is not just a protest—it’s a message that integrity and national pride stand above everything.”

Organisers Back India's Sentiment, Cancel Match

The WCL 2025 organisers issued a formal statement confirming the cancellation of the semi-final and acknowledged both India’s stand and Pakistan’s readiness to play. Their message was clear:

“At WCL, we believe in the power of sport to inspire, but public sentiment must be respected. We stand with the India Champions’ decision and appreciate the sportsmanship shown by the Pakistan Champions.”

The cancellation meant Pakistan Champions, who finished top of the points table, directly advanced to the WCL 2025 final, where they will face the winner of the Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions semi-final.

Sponsors Pull Out Amid Security Concerns

Adding to the developments, Indian travel company EaseMyTrip withdrew its sponsorship from the India-Pakistan semi-final citing terror concerns. CEO Nishant Pitti publicly declared:

“Terror and cricket cannot coexist. We stand with the sentiments of the Indian people.”

The move was lauded by many on social media and further reinforced the weight of India's decision.

Second Boycott in the Tournament

This isn’t the first time India refused to play Pakistan in WCL 2025. On July 20, India Champions had also withdrawn from their group-stage match against Pakistan Champions, setting a precedent that culminated in this historic semi-final no-show.

Despite Pakistan’s strong run in the tournament, including dominant wins and standout performances, the tournament's narrative has now shifted from rivalry on the field to solidarity off it.

Yuvraj & Co. Stand Tall: ‘Country Over Game’

Captain Yuvraj Singh and his team concluded their statement with a resounding declaration:

“We may step away from this match, but not from our principles. Country over game. Integrity over everything. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

The message resonated deeply with fans across India, many of whom hailed the team’s stand as a proud moment for Indian sport.

What Lies Ahead in WCL 2025?

With the tournament reaching its climax, Pakistan Champions now await the outcome of the second semi-final. Regardless of the final result, WCL 2025 will be remembered for much more than cricketing brilliance—it will be remembered for a moment when players, fans, and organisers united under the banner of national sentiment and human values.