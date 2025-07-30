WCL 2025 Semi-Finals/Final: India Face Unbeaten Pakistan, South Africa Take On Australia In Race To Final At Edgbaston - Check Dates, Squads, Schedule Here

WCL 2025: The league stage of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has concluded, and now four legendary teams—Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, and India—are all set for the high-octane knockout battles. All semi-final matches and the final will be played at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, setting the stage for a thrilling end to this nostalgic T20 tournament.

Pakistan Top the Table, India Sneak into Semis

Pakistan emerged as the most dominant side in the league stage, remaining unbeaten and securing the top spot on the points table. Their consistency and depth have made them early favourites to lift the trophy. They will face India, the defending champions, who managed to secure fourth place after a mixed campaign.

Meanwhile, South Africa finished second, showing steady form throughout, while Australia claimed third place, thanks to some late momentum. Interestingly, both South Africa and Australia have never reached the final of the WCL before, giving their semi-final clash an edge of desperation and hope.

WCL 2025 Semi-Final Fixtures and Schedule

As per the tournament format, the 1st-ranked team faces the 4th, and the 2nd-placed team takes on the 3rd in the semi-finals. Here is the complete knockout schedule:

Date Fixture Venue Time July 31, Thursday Pakistan vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham 5:00 PM July 31, Thursday South Africa vs Australia Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM August 2, Saturday Final Edgbaston, Birmingham 9:00 PM

Where to Watch WCL 2025 Semi-Finals and Final

Fans can catch all the knockout action live on Star Sports Network on TV. The matches will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website, allowing viewers across the globe to tune in to this celebration of cricketing legends.

Complete Squads For All 4 Teams

All four squads boast legendary names from the past, adding charm and excitement to the tournament. Here's a look at the players representing their nations:

India Champions

Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Maan, Pawan Negi.

Pakistan Champions

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees.

Australia Champions

Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, D'Arcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Callum Ferguson, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Steve O'Keefe, Rob Quiney, John Hastings.

South Africa Champions

AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso.

Can India Defend the Title?

As the defending champions, India will be looking to make history by winning back-to-back WCL titles. But standing in their way is a red-hot Pakistan side, who have revenge on their minds after finishing runners-up last season. Meanwhile, South Africa and Australia are desperate to reach their first-ever final, promising a thrilling second semi-final..