WCL Owner Harshit Tomar Stuns Presenter Karishma Kotak With Live TV Proposal: WATCH

The 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL) Final had an unexpected moment off the field when WCL owner Harshit Tomar made a surprising statement to anchor Karishma Kotak during a live post-match interview.

When Kotak asked Tomar about his celebrations after the tournament’s conclusion, he replied with a smile, “I’m going to propose to you.” The remark left Kotak momentarily stunned as she responded, “Oh my God!” before quickly regaining her composure and continuing with the segment.

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions _pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div_ (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

Mixed Reactions Online

The exchange immediately went viral on social media. Many viewers expressed amusement, while others felt the comment was inappropriate in a professional setting and may have placed Kotak in an awkward position.

Tomar Shares Photo With Kotak

Just hours later, Tomar posted a photo with Karishma Kotak on his social media account, captioning it with a single heart emoji. The picture fueled further speculation among fans, with some suggesting the comment might have been light-hearted or even personal.

WCL Final Highlights

The incident overshadowed a dominant performance by South Africa Champions, who defeated Pakistan Champions by nine wickets in the WCL 2025 final at Edgbaston. AB de Villiers led the charge with a stunning unbeaten 120 off 60 balls, featuring 12 fours and 7 sixes.

Social Media Buzz

Clips of the interaction between Tomar and Kotak have been widely shared online, sparking debates about professionalism and on-air boundaries. Neither Kotak nor Tomar has publicly commented further on the matter, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.