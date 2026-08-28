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  • /WCPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia join star-studded line-up

WCPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia join star-studded line-up

Pooja Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire, Shikha Pandey and Yastika Bhatia will feature in the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. While Pooja and Kiran will represent Barbados Tridents, Shikha and Yastika will turn out for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
WCPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia join star-studded line-up
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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WCPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar, Kiran Navgire, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia join star-studded line-up
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