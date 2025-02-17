Former opener Imrul Kayes feels that Bangladesh have a golden opportunity to put pressure on India's bowling line-up in absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Nazmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh in their campaigner opener at Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20.

"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize," Imrul Kayes told PTI.

In Bumrah's absence, veteran Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack including Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

"Shami’s inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh," Kayes said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will also miss the services of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and out-of-form batter Litton Das in the upcoming ICC event.

Kayes, who played 39 Tests, 78 ODIs and 14 T20s for Bangladesh, said Shakib's absence is bound to be felt.

"I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That’s the main problem," the former opener said.

"Litton’s form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department," he added.

In absence of Shakib missing, the 38-year-old Kayes expects vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz to step up.

"If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn’t care about anybody; he always believes, ‘I will do it.," he explained.

"Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap. But bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team," he added.