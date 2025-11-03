'We Always Believed We Had A Bigger Responsibility': Smriti Mandhana Reflects On India’s Historic World Cup 2025 Win

As the final wicket fell at the DY Patil Stadium and the roar from the stands rose like a wave, the Indian team didn’t erupt into wild celebration immediately — instead, there was a moment of stillness. A moment of realization. Years of near misses, heartbreaks, and relentless effort had finally brought India to the summit of world cricket. The Women’s ODI World Cup was finally theirs.

Smriti Mandhana, one of the pillars of this campaign, spoke with heartfelt honesty about what this victory meant to the team, the sport, and the journey behind it.

“Every World Cup we’ve gone into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But we always believed that we had a bigger responsibility - not just to win, but to keep growing women’s cricket. And honestly, just look at the support we’ve had over the last month and a half. It’s been incredible. To finally lift the World Cup today - I’ll take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment. That last World Cup was definitely tough for all of us to take. But after that, we had a clear focus - to get fitter, stronger, and better in every area. And honestly, what’s special about this team - and no one really talks about it - is how much we stuck together. Everyone supported each other, through good days and bad. We genuinely celebrated each other’s success. The team environment this time… it was just so positive, so connected. That’s been the biggest difference, I think.”

THE STAR BATTER

Smriti Mandhana’s performances throughout the tournament were just as influential as her words. The opener finished the 2025 World Cup with 434 runs at an impressive average of 54.2, which included two half-centuries and a magnificent century. Her consistency at the top not only gave India strong starts but also set the tone for the team’s fearless batting approach. Each innings reflected control, maturity, and an unwavering commitment to lead from the front; a hallmark of her evolution into one of the world’s premier batters.

This was not just a campaign of skill it was a campaign of unity. India’s approach throughout the tournament reflected maturity, clarity, and fearlessness. When setbacks came, they regrouped. When pressure mounted, they stayed grounded. The harmony within the squad was visible not only in huddles and team meetings but in how they celebrated every run, every wicket, every save.

From seniors guiding youngsters, to role clarity across the XI, the Indian side showed what a collective vision looks like when executed with belief and consistency. The heartbreaks of 2017, 2020, and 2022 did not fracture this unit they forged it stronger.

Today is not just a day of victory. It is a day that rewrites history. It is a day that says India belongs at the top and plans to stay there.