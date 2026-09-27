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'We are a bunch of professionals': Shreyas Iyer unfazed by rain ahead of Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Afghanistan

Heavy rain is forecast in Nisshin when India open their men’s T20 event campaign, which has raised the possibility of the game being washed out. Should adverse weather intervene, India will advance to the semi-finals owing to their higher ICC T20I ranking.

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
'We are a bunch of professionals': Shreyas Iyer unfazed by rain ahead of Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Afghanistan
Image Credit: BCCI

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'We are a bunch of professionals': Shreyas Iyer unfazed by rain ahead of Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Afghanistan
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