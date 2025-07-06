'We Are Always Trying To...': Will England Go For The Record Chase Or Settle For A Draw? Coach Marcus Trescothik Reveals

India have set a gigantic target for Ben Stokes' England side in the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston. While some questioned Shubman Gill's decision to delay the declaration even after India crossed the 500-run lead, Indian fast bowlers struck back late on Day 4, removing three English batters and putting the visitors firmly in control. Heading into the final day, England require a miraculous 536 runs to win.

Although the Bazball era has often emphasized an aggressive brand of cricket, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick admitted that scoring at six runs per over in a Test run chase is an hard task to ask.

“We are always trying to be as positive as we can," Trescothick said during the post-Day 4 press conference, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We all probably appreciate that it’s a hell of a lot of runs to try and score. It’s 550 [536] tomorrow and I don’t think we’ve seen scoring rates quite that quick in a day, so of course it will be challenging. But we’ve probably about another 10 to 15 overs of the balls at the hardest point before it gets a little bit soft, and then we’ll see how we’re going from that point, really."

When asked if England would accept a draw given the circumstances, the former England opener clarified that they are open to all outcomes and not restricted to a win-or-lose mindset.

“Whenever the situation is changing, of course it is. When you get to the point that you can [only] draw the game, of course. We’re not stupid enough to [think] that you have to just win or lose. There are three results possible in every game that you play. But we have done some things in our time that are different to what we’ve done before," he added.

Trescothick On Media Perception

Responding to questions around England's aggressive mentality, particularly after white-ball captain Harry Brook’s past comments that implied a "win-or-draw" focus, Trescothick suggested such notions are largely media-driven.

“This has kind of built up away from probably what the changing room messages are," he said. “You guys have a perception of what you think goes on in the changing room, and we obviously understand it a little bit more [than] the perception of what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to give the players the best opportunity to win games every time that we go out to play, and then if we can’t do that, then we try and adapt accordingly, and plan ahead to what we’re going to try and do."

As Day 5 begins, the focus will be on Harry Brook, who remains unbeaten on 15 from as many balls, and Ollie Pope, batting on 24 off 44 deliveries. The pair will set the tone for how England approaches this steep run chase or opts for damage control playing for a draw. India is yet to win a test at Edgbaston in all these years having managed to draw just one game and losing 7