India skipper Rohit Sharma has given a major update on Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the Test squad for the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The 34-year-old Shami is currently playing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Speaking after India's humiliating ten-wicket loss in the second Test against Australia, Rohit said that the doors are open for Shami to join India’s Test squad in Australia but team management wants to be more than 100% sure with the fitness of the senior fast bowler.

"We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here, he pulls up sore or something happens," said Rohit.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime," he added.

Notably, Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was forced into a long layoff due to an ankle injury that needed surgery. Just before his much-anticipated comeback against New Zealand, he developed swelling in the knee delaying his return.

The veteran Indian pacer finally returned to action in November this year, taking seven wickets for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Since then Shami has played seven games for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking eight wickets in 27.3 overs. He is likely to join the India squad in Australia at some stage if there are no further setbacks.