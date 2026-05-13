'We are not a team who play particular brand': Shubman Gill's brutal dig at Pat Cummin's SRH after 82 run win goes viral as they reach at top

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill appeared to deliver a pointed remark regarding the playing philosophy of Sunrisers Hyderabad after GT secured the leading spot in the IPL 2026 standings on Tuesday. By defeating Pat Cummins’ squad by 82 runs in Ahmedabad, the Titans achieved their fifth straight win of the season through a comprehensive team effort.

Following the match, Gill highlighted his team’s adaptability, emphasizing that Gujarat does not tether itself to a single "brand" of cricket, a stance that contrasts with the high risk, high reward batting strategy often employed by SRH.

“It is all about being consistent and being ruthless. We are not a team who play a particular style and brand, and assess the conditions and play according to it,” Gill stated during the post match ceremony.

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These remarks are widely interpreted as a reference to the explosive batting blueprint championed by Cummins, who has previously mentioned that SRH prioritizes overwhelming opponents over maintaining traditional consistency. While Hyderabad has thrived on the aggression of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan, the strategy backfired in this fixture as they were dismissed for their lowest score in IPL history.

Pat Cummins Stands by SRH Batting Unit

Despite the collapse, SRH skipper Pat Cummins remained confident in his team's long term performance. During the presentation, he noted:

"Our batting order’s been fantastic. So I don’t think we need to read it too far into today. I think all four of our top four have over 400 runs. So, the guys are going really well. This happens in T20 cricket."

Match Highlights: GT Bowlers Overpower SRH

After being sent in to bat on a challenging, two paced track, Gujarat Titans reached a total of 168/7. The innings was stabilized by half centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33) following early setbacks.

In pursuit of 169, the Sunrisers batting order disintegrated, resulting in them being bowled out for a mere 86 runs in 14.5 overs. Kagiso Rabada led the bowling effort with figures of 3/28, supported by Jason Holder who also secured three dismissals.

Full Post Match Reaction from Shubman Gill

When asked about the nature of the win and the team's outlook moving forward, Gill provided a detailed breakdown:

“Definitely, like you spoke at the toss. Teams batting first have done well, and it worked out for us pretty nicely. But I think we bowled very well. 170 on this kind of a wicket, we always knew it's going to be tricky. If we bowl well, we'll always be in the game. Yes, sir. We spoke about, if we get anywhere close to 160 to 170, I think it's gonna be.. It won't be easy for them, especially with our bowling attack. So that was the chat in the middle. Yeah, definitely. But also, I think the way Sai (Sudharsan) and Washi (Sundar) batted, getting us close to 170 at one point, it looked difficult to reach there. And also, the way we bowled in the powerplay, we have been bowling pretty well in the powerplay"

"So, kudos to both of our bowlers. Honestly, it's all about, still being consistent, still trying to be as ruthless as we can. And, you know, we play the kind of cricket, we are not the kind of a team that play a particular style or brand of cricket. We want to be the team that sees the wicket, assesses the condition. If it's a batting first, 240 wicket, go for it. But it's also important to assess that the wicket is not that easy to get those 170 to 180 runs that's better than getting 140 to 150. (On Jason Holder) Yeah, definitely. He's such an experienced campaigner and the kind of length he's been hitting and he's been very relentless for us, bowling almost in every game, four overs on the trot. Not easy in this weather, but he's doing a terrific job for us.”