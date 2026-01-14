'We Are Not Going to India': BCB Holds Firm Stand Despite ICC Pressure Amidst T20 WC 2026 Saga

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has escalated its standoff with the International Cricket Council regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, January 13, BCB Vice President Shakhawat Hossain reaffirmed the board's absolute refusal to travel to India for their scheduled matches, citing insurmountable security concerns. Despite pressure from the global governing body to adhere to the original itinerary, the BCB remains resolute in its demand for a venue relocation.

Defiance from the Leadership

Speaking to reporters following a high level meeting, Shakhawat Hossain made it clear that the board would not be moved by logistical pressures or tournament timelines. He emphasized that the safety of the national contingent is the non-negotiable priority for the administration.

“We are firm in the position we have taken (regarding venue relocation). We will not change our stance even by an inch. We are not going to India,” Shakhawat stated. He further noted that while communication remains active, the board's core requirement has not shifted. “We have stated our position, and they (ICC) are looking for alternatives. The path for discussion is still open,” he added.

A Race Against Time

With the tournament set to begin in February, both the ICC and BCB acknowledge the shrinking window for a resolution. Shakhawat expressed hope for a swift arrangement while maintaining the board's hardline approach.

“Of course, we are in a positive position. There isn’t much time, so we will see. Some arrangements will be made quickly. Since the dialogue has started, let’s see what happens. But we are firm in our position. Yes, the time is short. They know that too. Arrangements will be made very soon. I can’t say anything more apart from the dialogue is open,” the Vice President remarked.

Formal Rejection of ICC Requests

The BCB also released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming that the ICC had formally asked them to reconsider their boycott of Indian venues. The statement revealed a clear deadlock between the two organizations.

“During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India,” the BCB official release stated.

The statement continued by detailing the ICC's perspective and the board's response: “While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”

Scheduled Fixtures in Jeopardy

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh is slated to play their first three Group C matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Their itinerary then involves a trip to Mumbai to face Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on February 17. If a relocation to Sri Lanka or an alternative neutral venue is not finalized soon, the participation of the Bangladesh team in the 2026 T20 World Cup remains in serious doubt.