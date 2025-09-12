'We Are Not Going To Play Pakistan, But...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Gives His Verdict On IND vs PAK Clash In Asia Cup 2025

Arun Dhumal, the Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has given his verdict on the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 match in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 14, Sunday.

The traditional rivals are set to lock horns in Dubai for the first time since the escalation of the border conflict in May when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan following the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor' has fueled calls from Indian netizens to boycott Pakistan in international cricket events.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 match, IPL chairman said that the BCCI is adhering to the government's stance on cricketing ties with Pakistan.

"I would like to wish the very best to the Indian team. I think the government has clarified its position. When it comes to bilaterals, we are not going to play against Pakistan but when you have such ACC or ICC trophy events, we will have to participate in that," Dhumal told reporters on the sidelines of the Playcom Business of Sports Summit 2025 in Delhi on Friday, September 12, 2025.

"So we will go by what the government advises us to do," he added.

Under the government’s newly announced policy, India will avoid bilateral sporting contests with Pakistan but will continue to meet them in multilateral events like the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament.



India's Campaign At Asia Cup 2025 In UAE

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over UAE on Wednesday, September 10. They will now face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, Sunday in Dubai while their clash against Oman is set to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo.

ASIA CUP 2025 SCHEDULE

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 10 - India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi - 4:00 PM (5:30 PM IST)

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 17 – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 19 – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 22 - Rest Day

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 27 - Rest Day

September 28 - Final, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 29 - Reserve Day