'We are talking about it': Virat Kohli may reverse Test retirement soon, childhood coach gives fans ray of hope

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has addressed the growing discussions around whether the Indian batting great could reconsider his decision to retire from Test cricket. Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing fraternity on May 12, 2025, after officially announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The decision marked the end of an extraordinary journey in the longest format that lasted nearly 14 years, beginning in June 2011 and concluding in January 2025.

Test legacy

Over 123 Test appearances, Kohli scored 9,230 runs and established himself as India's fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket history. Despite more than a year passing since his retirement, supporters continue to hope for a return, urging the former India captain to wear the whites once again.

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As conversations around a possible comeback continue to gain momentum, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has now shared an important development. In a video that has circulated widely on social media, Sharma disclosed that he had spoken directly to Kohli regarding the possibility of returning to Test cricket.

His revelation has once again sparked optimism among fans eager to see the batting icon back in the red-ball setup.

"Many people have told me to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to you," Rajkumar said.

When asked whether he had personally discussed a Test comeback with Kohli, Rajkumar replied:

"We are talking about it; let's see what happens."

Virat Kohli's Remarkable Journey in Test Cricket

Kohli began his Test career against West Indies in June 2011 before developing into one of the finest batters of his era. Beyond his achievements with the bat, he also transformed India's Test side as captain. Between 2014 and 2022, Kohli captained India in 60 Test matches and emerged as the country's most successful Test skipper. One of the defining moments of his leadership tenure came during the 2018-19 Australia tour, when he led India to their maiden Test series triumph on Australian soil.

However, Kohli’s Test career ended on a quieter note. During his final Test assignment against Australia, played between November 2024 and January 2025, he struggled to produce his best cricket.

The veteran batter managed 190 runs in nine innings, with a major chunk of those runs coming through a magnificent century in the second innings of the opening Test at Optus Stadium in Perth, where he scored 100.