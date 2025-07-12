Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has strongly criticised the fielding standards of the Shubman Gill-led Indian team after KL Rahul dropped a crucial catch on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s. The missed opportunity allowed England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who was on just 5 at the time, to go on and score a valuable 56-run knock. India could have easily Bundled England to less than 350 if Rahul caught the catch at that moment.

Yograj didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment over India's faltering fielding performance, particularly when it comes to catching. In a pointed and passionate remark, he underscored that despite India's impressive bowling attack, lapses in the field could negate their hard work.

“I have told you many times to hold the catch,” Yograj said, as quoted by IANS. “Rest, our bowling side is very good, very good. And we will have to tighten our fielding side. We will have to catch catches, otherwise, you cannot survive there.”

He also reflected on how players like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif elevated India’s fielding unit in the early 2000s. Their athleticism and commitment to fitness played a pivotal role in lifting the team’s overall performance, especially in high-pressure moments.

“When Yuvraj and Kaif came into the Indian team, these two guys changed the whole scenario,” Yograj said. “Looking at them, the fielding side was very good. And we became world champions because we were very good at fielding. We caught the catches that were not supposed to be caught.”

“We fielded where there were two runs, we gave one. Where there were three runs, we gave one. So these things will come only when you are very fit, have training, and catch 100–200 catches every day,” he added.

As the third Test progressed, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a standout performance, taking five wickets for 74 runs to bowl out England for 387 on Day 2, despite Joe Root scoring his 37th Test century. With this spell, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev’s record of 12 five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests. India finished the Day 2 on 145 losing three wickets, KL Rahul is still on the crease with a gritty fifty.