/'We broke the Jinx': Satwik-Chirag reflect on maiden China Masters win, eye Asian Games glory

Satwik and Chirag have been on the court for three games for the majority of the tournament. They made a comeback after losing the first game in the final and went on to win the title. "I think today we held our nerve. We didn't do mistakes. So that was a positive from today's match, and we are just sticking to the game plan. We made a game plan before coming. We wanted to do that. So I think that has worked today, and we are really happy we kind of broke the jinx. Second title in 2026. We are really happy," he added.