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'We broke the Jinx': Satwik-Chirag reflect on maiden China Masters win, eye Asian Games glory

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their China Masters jinx by defeating He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a thrilling final. The Indian duo called the title a “huge boost” ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
'We broke the Jinx': Satwik-Chirag reflect on maiden China Masters win, eye Asian Games glory
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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