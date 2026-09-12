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'We can beat any Team': Chamari Athapaththu sends major warning to India ahead Of Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu believes the defending champions have the depth and composure to overcome any opponent in the Women’s Asia Cup final after their four-wicket win over Pakistan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
'We can beat any Team': Chamari Athapaththu sends major warning to India ahead Of Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'We can beat any Team': Chamari Athapaththu sends major warning to India ahead Of Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final
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