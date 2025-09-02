‘We Coached Him In IPL’: Ex-Australian Star Hits Back At Sunil Gavaskar Over Shreyas Iyer Snub Debate

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has never shied away from sharing his honest views about Indian cricket. Over the past decade, he has become one of the most respected voices in commentary boxes and media outlets. Recently, the batting great was upset with foreign cricketers commenting on India’s squad selection, especially after Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the Asia Cup team. Gavaskar made it clear that overseas players should not interfere in matters concerning Indian cricket, saying it is “none of their business.”

Shreyas Iyer Controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised eyebrows when they left Shreyas Iyer out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Iyer, known for his composure under pressure and leadership skills, has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket. His exclusion immediately became one of the hottest talking points in the cricketing community. From Indian experts to international players, everyone had something to say about the decision, which further fueled the debate.

Brad Haddin’s Cheeky Response

Among the foreign voices was former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin, who gave a rather cheeky reply to Gavaskar’s criticism. Speaking on the LiSTNR YouTube channel, Haddin said he was glad Gavaskar was following their show, as their goal was to share views on topical cricket matters worldwide. Defending his right to comment, Haddin explained that many overseas cricketers have worked closely with Indian players in the IPL and therefore understand Indian cricket more than Gavaskar might believe.

Haddin Stands By His Opinion

Haddin went further, saying he was “shocked” by Iyer’s omission. He recalled coaching Iyer during the IPL and praised his leadership qualities and ability to handle pressure. While acknowledging that the current Indian squad is performing well, Haddin maintained that Iyer’s presence would have added even more strength. “The way he played under pressure, leading from the front, was outstanding,” Haddin said, standing by his earlier comments.

With the Asia Cup approaching, the controversy over Shreyas Iyer’s absence continues to dominate discussions, making it one of the most talked-about issues in Indian cricket right now.