‘We Coached Him In IPL’: Ex-Australian Star Hits Back At Sunil Gavaskar Over Shreyas Iyer Snub Debate
Sunil Gavaskar criticized foreign cricketers for interfering in India’s squad decisions after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup omission. Brad Haddin hit back, defending overseas opinions, citing IPL experience with Indian players, and praised Iyer’s leadership, calling his exclusion shocking as debate over India’s selection grows.
Trending Photos
Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has never shied away from sharing his honest views about Indian cricket. Over the past decade, he has become one of the most respected voices in commentary boxes and media outlets. Recently, the batting great was upset with foreign cricketers commenting on India’s squad selection, especially after Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the Asia Cup team. Gavaskar made it clear that overseas players should not interfere in matters concerning Indian cricket, saying it is “none of their business.”
Australia Suffer Big Blow As Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against India
Shreyas Iyer Controversy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised eyebrows when they left Shreyas Iyer out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Iyer, known for his composure under pressure and leadership skills, has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket. His exclusion immediately became one of the hottest talking points in the cricketing community. From Indian experts to international players, everyone had something to say about the decision, which further fueled the debate.
Brad Haddin’s Cheeky Response
Among the foreign voices was former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin, who gave a rather cheeky reply to Gavaskar’s criticism. Speaking on the LiSTNR YouTube channel, Haddin said he was glad Gavaskar was following their show, as their goal was to share views on topical cricket matters worldwide. Defending his right to comment, Haddin explained that many overseas cricketers have worked closely with Indian players in the IPL and therefore understand Indian cricket more than Gavaskar might believe.
Haddin Stands By His Opinion
Haddin went further, saying he was “shocked” by Iyer’s omission. He recalled coaching Iyer during the IPL and praised his leadership qualities and ability to handle pressure. While acknowledging that the current Indian squad is performing well, Haddin maintained that Iyer’s presence would have added even more strength. “The way he played under pressure, leading from the front, was outstanding,” Haddin said, standing by his earlier comments.
With the Asia Cup approaching, the controversy over Shreyas Iyer’s absence continues to dominate discussions, making it one of the most talked-about issues in Indian cricket right now.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv