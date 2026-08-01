/'We Do Not Have Dhoni': Michael Vaughan issues brutal warning over Stephen Fleming england appointment

"Fleming is very well respected, renowned for being a very good manager and tactician. I've seen him at the IPL and one of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain. Dhoni ran the ship at CSK, and Fleming had some really good backroom coaches as well. Eric Simons was a wonderful bowling coach for him, a master at getting the white ball to swing. His team was built around skill with the ball, not express pace. I wonder whether that is an indication that the skill side of bowling will come back into the England Test team rather than just out and out speed," Vaughan elaborated.