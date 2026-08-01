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'We Do Not Have Dhoni': Michael Vaughan issues brutal warning over Stephen Fleming england appointment

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has offered strong support for the appointment of Stephen Fleming as the new head coach of the England men Test team, while issuing a realistic warning regarding the tactical dynamics of the English squad.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
'We Do Not Have Dhoni': Michael Vaughan issues brutal warning over Stephen Fleming england appointment
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'We Do Not Have Dhoni': Michael Vaughan issues brutal warning over Stephen Fleming england appointment
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