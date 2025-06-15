'We Don’t Want To Have A....': Shubman Gill Gives Clarity On Number Of Tests Jasprit Bumrah Will Play On England Tour

Shubman Gill is ready and pumped up for his first assignment as an Indian Test captain. The Indian team is scheduled to play a Five-match Test series at English soil. This will be Gill and Head coach Gautam Gambhir's first series together. While Gill has taken the baton from Rohit Sharma, the captain when India last played a Test was Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah who has been a match-winner irrespective of the conditions is the cheat code if India wants to win the series in England after 18 years.

Shubman while talking in an interview with India's former wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik at Sky Sports shared clarity on how the team will assess and execute with Bumrah and number of Test matches he will play.

"Depending on how we go about matches, you know, there might be rain in one of the matches. So I think it’s more based on match to match, and see how much workload there has been on him. And that’s what you’re trying to look at. You see how much workload he has had in this match. We don’t want to have a predetermined set: ‘Okay, these are the matches that he would want to play.’ Because there are so many factors that can go or not go in your favor, that can determine whether he is going to play the next match or not," the 25-year-old said.



Notably it is clear that Bumrah may not play all five matches due to workload management and in his absence Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Akashdeep singh will have to step up. Gill made a heartfelt admission on how he debuted with Siraj during BGT 2021 series at Down Under.

"With Siraj, we made our test debut together. We almost made our one-day debut together. He made one match prior to mine, and we played so many matches of India together. So, having that bond with him and knowing what he’s capable of, and like I said, keeping a secure environment and making the player feel secure in his abilities and his capabilities, I feel, is one of the most important things that a leader has to do. And having these kinds of relationships, I think, helps a lot," Shubman added.