Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'We don't always look at stats': AB de Villiers breaks silence on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar amidst backlash for remarks

'We don't always look at stats': AB de Villiers breaks silence on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar amidst backlash for remarks

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers found himself at the center of intense online debate after publicly preferring Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar regarding performance in seam friendly overseas venues.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
'We don't always look at stats': AB de Villiers breaks silence on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar amidst backlash for remarks
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Toxic box office collection day 1: Yash-starrer powers massive Rs 100 cr opening in India
2
3
4
5