Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers found himself at the center of intense online debate after publicly preferring Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar regarding performance in seam friendly overseas venues. During a previous broadcast on his YouTube channel, the former international batter suggested that Tendulkar served as an initial trailblazer for players originating from the subcontinent, yet he claimed that Kohli ultimately pushed past those standards. The commentary drew heavy disapproval and triggered a massive wave of criticism across social media networks.
Elaborating on his original perspective during that broadcast, de Villiers had stated, 'I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that, as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar. Because of that, there are quite a few players now like Rahul and Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin.'
Issuing A Public Clarification
Responding to the rising controversy, the former South Africa skipper published a follow up video on his YouTube channel to clear up misunderstandings surrounding his assessment. He stressed that the evaluation represented a personal viewpoint rather than an objective decree.
'There was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. Remember, it's my opinion. I'm not axing anyone. I'm telling you the way that I see it. Sachin was the first to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat sort of showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that,' de Villiers explained during the second recording.
Examining Statistics And Overall Impact
While acknowledging that statistical outcomes away from home favor Tendulkar, de Villiers maintained that raw numbers do not capture the entire narrative of a player's influence. He specifically noted the challenges Kohli faced in England while praising the overall manner in which the modern star constructed his innings.
'We can always look at stats and say Virat's stats were not as good abroad, especially because of England, where he really struggled. But I still feel he looked confident and played the all-round, well-balanced cricket that's needed to succeed abroad and inspired a lot of youngsters around him. He took what he learnt from Sachin and took it forward. His record is not as good as Sachin's away from home, but we don't always look at stats, especially not me. And that's what I meant with showing the new generation of cricketers how the way forward should look. Staying fit, leading by example, having the all-round game,' de Villiers concluded.
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