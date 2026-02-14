'We Don't care about what people are saying...' Pakistan captain breaks silence on Usman Tariq amidst 'chucker' allegations ahead of India vs Pakistan

As the cricketing world turns its attention to the T20 World Cup 2026 showdown between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has come out in strong defense of his team’s new mystery sensation, Usman Tariq. Usman Tariq entered the tournament in red-hot form, securing three wickets on his T20 World Cup debut against the USA. Since then, he has been a hot topic of contention. However, Salman Agha believes the intense media focus on Tariq's unique pause-and-sling action is largely artificial.

"He’s only a player to us. You (the media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked during his pre-match press conference. The Pakistani leadership is heavily invested in spin for this edition of the tournament, fielding a lineup that includes Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Saim Ayub alongside Tariq.

The India vs Pakistan Context: Psychological Warfare

Beyond the mystery spin, the clash is defined by high-stakes personnel decisions and sportsmanship. Agha has specifically challenged the Indian management, led by Suryakumar Yadav, to include Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI despite the youngster's recent struggle with stomach flu. "We want to play against the best," Agha stated, signaling that Pakistan is ready for India’s most destructive assets.

The captain also touched upon the "handshake snub" issue that has lingered since the Asia Cup. Expressing a desire for a return to traditional conduct, Agha noted, "We hope the sportsman spirit is there tomorrow. Players should act as role models."

The R Ashwin Angle: Cracking the Cheat Code

While some have questioned the nature of Tariq's delivery, legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clarified on his YouTube channel that the method is within the laws of the game. Ashwin noted that because the pause is a consistent element of Tariq's established action, it is treated differently than a sudden change in rhythm.

"If I have a normal bowling action but suddenly pause and deliver the final ball in the over, that was ruled illegal a few years ago because that is against the natural rhythm of my bowling action," Ashwin explained. "For Tariq, the case is different. That pause is part of his normal action."

Ashwin has proposed a psychological tactic to neutralize the sensation, suggesting that the key for Indian batters is to ignore the disruption of the pause and focus purely on the release. As the viral video of Ashwin's analysis circulates, the "cheat code" for Tariq’s mystery spin has become the final piece of the puzzle for the Indian camp heading into the Colombo clash.

India T20 WC 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC 2026 squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.