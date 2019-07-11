We gave everything we had: Virat Kohli’s message to fans after semi-final loss against New Zealand

India’s loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has left millions of Indian fans disappointed. Shortly after India was knocked out of the tournament, skipper Virat Kohli took to microblogging site Twitter saying that the team shared the “same emotions” as the fans.

The skipper said that the team put its best foot forward in the tournament. He said, “We gave everything we had.” Kohli also used the opportunity to thank the fans, saying that their support made the tournament “memorable” for team India.

“Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind,” tweeted Kohli.

During his post-match press conference after the loss against New Zealand, Kohli said that 45 minutes of bad cricket cost team India a place in the current edition of World Cup.

He, however, added that New Zealand’s performance was above par and that the Black Caps deserved to win. According to the skipper, the credit for New Zealand’s victory goes to their bowlers as “the skill from them was on display”.

He said, “The first half we were spot on. We got what we needed in the field. We knew we had a good day yesterday, we felt like we had the moment, but the credit has to go to NZ bowlers. The swing and help they got from the surface - the skill from them was on display. Jaddu had an outstanding couple of games. He went with so much clarity, MS had a good partnership with him. It was a game of margins and MS was run-out. 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament."

"Difficult to take it - but New Zealand deserve it. Our shot selection could have been better, but we played a good standard of cricket throughout. New Zealand were braver in crunch situations and they deserve it," he added.

Chasing the target of 240 which seemed moderate initially, India made a worst possible start as they collapsed to 5/3 inside 3.1 overs before wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77) stitched a crucial partnership of 116 runs for the seventh wicket. However, this was not enough as the Black Caps displayed good form and outdid India on all fronts.