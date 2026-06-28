Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'We have chopped and changed too much...': Shikha Pandey urges India to stick with winning combination against Australia

'We have chopped and changed too much...': Shikha Pandey urges India to stick with winning combination against Australia

Ahead of the high-stakes ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia, Shikha Pandey urged the Indian team management to show faith in the current combination rather than continue rotating the pace attack.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
'We have chopped and changed too much...': Shikha Pandey urges India to stick with winning combination against Australia
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Your govt shot Ram devotees, have you seen your history’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh Yadav
ram temple donation theft row18 min ago
2
Narendra Modi1 hr ago
3
lohagad fort murder case1 hr ago
4
Satendra Soni1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago