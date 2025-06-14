Advertisement
TEMBA BAVUMA

'We Have Gone Through Heartache, Disappointments...': South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reacts After Winning Prestigious WTC Mace

Temba brought glory for the nation by winning the World Test Championship Final against Australia, after a long wait of 27 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Temba Bavuma became the second South Africa captain to win an ICC Trophy.
  • After the historic win he shared his reactions.
  • This win is special but as Bavuma said the team was always knocking the doors.
'We Have Gone Through Heartache, Disappointments...': South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Reacts After Winning Prestigious WTC Mace Credits - Twitter

Temba Bavuma became the second South Africa captain to win an ICC Trophy after Hansie Cronje in 1998. Temba brought glory for the nation by winning the World Test Championship Final against Australia, after a long wait of 27 years. He was overwhelmed in joy as he walked for the post-match interview on Saturday. The Lords crowd cheered him loud but Bavuma was calm as ice as if he knew and believed this moment would come anyway.

After the historic win he shared his reactions while talking in the post match presentation. 

"It has been a special couple of days, felt like we were back home in South Africa with the support we have had. Special moment for us as a team, special moment back home, will take a couple of days to sink in. The energy was there, we have been wanting this as a team, we have been knocking on the door, we have gone through the heartache, the disappointments, seen it with the past players and the sun is on us. Hopefully this is one of many," Bavuma said.

Bavuma became the first captain to win a World Test Championship undefeated as a captain. 

Temba Bavuma As Test Captain 

Won v WI at Centurion 
Won v WI at Johannesburg 
Won v IND at Centurion 
Draw v WI at Port of Spain
Won v WI at Providence 
Won v SL at Durban
Won v SL at Gqeberha 
Won v PAK at Centurion 
Won v PAK at Capetown 
Won v AUS at Lord's*

Apart from Markram, another star that gave his all for this win was none other than Kagiso Rabada. Bavuma hailed Rabada's 9 wicket haul in the game, constantly backing him as one of the finest modern day great bowlers.

"KG is a massive player, in a couple of years he will be in the ICC Hall of Fame. He was under controversy but he did what he does. Markram was unbelievable, stats are important but character is what we look at and Aiden has that. Another massive player for us," the 35-year-old said.

This win is special but as Bavuma said the team was always knocking the doors for something special like it . 
South Africa In Recent Events 
-Semi final in ODI WC 2023.
- Final in T20I WC 2024.
- Semi final in CT 2025.
- Champions in WTC 2025.

