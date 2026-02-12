'We have no one': Bangladesh players ‘Helpless’ after adviser Asif Nazrul pins World Cup 2026 ouster on them; Know details

Despite the resolution of the diplomatic standoff between the ICC and regional boards, Bangladesh cricket has descended into internal chaos. The source of the friction is a series of contradictory statements from Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul regarding who was truly responsible for the nation's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026. After initially claiming the government forced the boycott, Nazrul recently attempted to shift the "credit" and responsibility onto the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Controversial Shift in Narrative

The exclusion of Bangladesh from the global event occurred after the ICC denied a request to relocate their matches outside of India. While it was widely understood that the state had prohibited travel, Asif Nazrul sparked outrage on Tuesday by backtracking on his previous stance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The decision was made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the cricketers. They themselves made sacrifices for the safety of the country’s cricket, for the safety of the people of the country. The role they played in upholding Bangladesh’s dignity will always be held as exemplary," Nazrul stated during a recent briefing.

This comment directly opposed his January 22 declaration, where he told the public, "I am making it clear to everyone: the decision not to play the World Cup in India, considering security concerns, is the government’s."

Player Reaction: A Sense of Abandonment

The sudden change in rhetoric has deeply upset the national team. Sources indicate that many players were eager to participate in the World Cup, recognizing the professional prestige and the vital ICC revenue at stake. Reports suggest that during initial high-level meetings, the government did not even solicit the opinions of the cricketers before deciding on the boycott.

Speaking to The Daily Star under conditions of anonymity, one player described the situation as "funny" in its absurdity. Another player expressed a more profound sense of isolation, stating, "You heard what he said. What can we say? We have no one. We are helpless. We don’t know what to say since we had no hand in this [World Cup exclusion]. Many things don’t need to be verbalised to be understood. We didn’t get any help from any side."

The Adviser's Social Media Clarification

Following intense backlash from both the public and the board, Nazrul took to social media to clarify his remarks, claiming his previous press conference response was "unprepared."

"Since the beginning of January, I have clearly stated in various remarks that the decision not to play in the World Cup in India was the government’s, based on security risks. I fully stand by that statement. Despite financial losses, the deprivation of playing, and the fear of further penalties, they [BCB and players] complied," Nazrul wrote. He admitted that he "failed to explain this properly" earlier and reiterated that the government was the final decision-maker.

Discontent Within the BCB

The clarification has done little to soothe the tension at the BCB headquarters. Board officials have expressed frustration at being used as a political shield. One BCB director noted that because the government had publicly declared the team would not travel, there was "no scope of shifting the responsibility" to the board or the players.

As the T20 World Cup proceeds without them, the Bangladesh cricket community remains fractured, with players feeling caught between international sanctions and shifting domestic political narratives.