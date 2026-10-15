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'We have pretty long team meetings': Keemo Paul reveals West Indies' winning formula against India in 4th T20I in Hyderabad

Keemo Paul highlighted that the bowlers executed their plans well, noting there was no dew in the fourth game, similar to the third match, which India won by 14 runs in Indore.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
'We have pretty long team meetings': Keemo Paul reveals West Indies' winning formula against India in 4th T20I in Hyderabad
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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