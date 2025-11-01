'We Hope That...': 34 Days After Winning Asia Cup 2025, India Still Asking For Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has shared a fresh update regarding the ongoing issue surrounding the Asia Cup trophy, which India has still not received despite securing a well-deserved victory over Pakistan in the final held in September. Although India celebrated winning the Asia Cup title, the trophy has remained with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi ever since the post-match ceremony.

After India’s win, the team had refused to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As a result, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian players returned to their hotel without the silverware. Naqvi later stated that the Indian team could collect the trophy from the ACC office in Dubai, but he also insisted that he would like to present it himself.

Saikia expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay and confirmed that the BCCI had written to Naqvi around ten days ago, but no progress had been made. However, he assured that the trophy is expected to arrive in Mumbai shortly.

Saikia told PTI Videos, "Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month. We are pursuing this matter, about 10 days ago also we wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand. They are still keeping the trophy under their custody but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai."

BCCI may escalate the matter at the ICC meeting

Saikia further mentioned that if the trophy is not handed over soon, BCCI will raise the issue at the International Cricket Council’s upcoming quarterly meeting scheduled in Dubai on November 4.

He stated, "On behalf of BCCI we are fully prepared how to deal with the matter and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will come back to India, only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come."

He added, "We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We have won the championship. Everything is on record. Only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail."

India celebrated on stage without the trophy

After the final, the presentation ceremony was delayed by over an hour because the Indian players refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi. Although the ceremony eventually went ahead, the Indian team was still not handed the trophy, leading them to celebrate without it on stage. The matter has since sparked widespread attention and frustration among Indian fans.

All eyes will now be on whether the trophy finally arrives at the BCCI headquarters in the next couple of days, as Saikia has indicated.