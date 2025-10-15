'We Just Want Them To Go Out There And...': Shubman Gill Reveals His Expectations From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For Australia Tour

After their commanding 2-0 Test series whitewash against West Indies in Ahmedabad and Delhi, India will shift focus to white-ball cricket. The side will embark on a tour of Australia for a high-stakes three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is.

The upcoming ODI series, starting on October 19 in Perth, will mark the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to competitive action after a long break. Both Virat and Rohit, who announced their retirements from the T20I and Test formats, last played for India during the Champions Trophy earlier this summer.

Ahead of the Australian tour, India captain Shubman Gill expressed his excitement about the series Down Under.



"We've been playing some of the best ODI cricket in the past two or three years, and nothing changes for us. It’s more or less the same team that we’re playing. So, very excited to go out there and play in Australia," Gill said on JioHiotstar.



Shubman Gill On Expectations From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Speaking about the expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the upcoming Australia tour, the Indian captain Shubman Gill said that he wans the Indian veteran duo to show their magic.

"They’ve been playing for India for the past 10–15 years and winning matches for us. The experience that they bring to the table is something every captain or every team wants. And that's what we are looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their magic," said Shubman.

Both Rohit and Kohli will play under Gill’s captaincy for the first time after the Champions Trophy-winning captain was not named skipper for the Australia ODI series.

The 26-year-old Gill also spoke about the challenge of switching formats in a packed schedule. India concluded the Asia Cup 2025 shortly before entering the Test series, a transition that demanded quick mental and technical adjustments.

"From the Asia Cup to this Test series, it was a very quick turnaround. We finished the Asia Cup, and in the next two or three days, we were playing a Test match. That was new for me. But I think going back to the basics of a particular format is something that works for me. Whenever you're switching formats, knowing what the basics and the foundation of that format are is something I go back to, and I think that works for me," said Gill.