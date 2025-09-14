India’s preparation for the high-stakes Asia Cup clash against Pakistan remains focused despite growing boycott calls, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offering rare insight into the Indian dressing room atmosphere.

Reflecting on head coach Gautam Gambhir’s advice to maintain professionalism, ten Doeschate emphasized that the team is blocking out the surrounding noise and concentrating fully on their on-field responsibilities. The former Dutch batter acknowledged the sensitivity of the boycott sentiments but stressed that players are strictly adhering to directives from the BCCI and Indian government. Many Indians remain deeply upset over facing Pakistan, especially after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, earlier this year that took 26 innocent lives.

Ten Doeschate said, “It's obviously a very sensitive issue, and I've got no doubt that the players share the compassion and the feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. Look, the Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage.”

He noted that despite initial uncertainty about India’s participation, the government’s clear stance allowed the team to move forward. “But obviously, you know what the Indian government's stance is on it, and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and emotions behind you. It's actually something we addressed in the team meeting today. So we're aware of people's feelings, but at the same time, we've got to go out and the guys get a chance to play for their country again tomorrow and they'll be as professional and as focused as they can be given the circumstances.”

Ten Doeschate added that there was no special preparation for facing Pakistan; the build-up was “business as usual.” He commented, “Certainly, the preparation this week or the focus hasn't been any different to the preparation of any other important game. Pakistan have sort of started to come to terms with how they want to play T20 cricket, so it's going to be a slightly different challenge from maybe the last 24 months.”

Pakistan Preparations

The focus remains on India’s own game plan, considering the likelihood of playing Pakistan multiple times during the tournament and in the upcoming World Cup. “But we want to focus on what we're doing and how we want to play is the most important thing for us, given the potential of playing Pakistan a couple of times in this tournament, and obviously, in the next six months, as well, there's going to be a World Cup. Again, it goes back to what you said about every single game being played in the same manner,” ten Doeschate said.

Gambhir, who earlier expressed opposition to playing Pakistan amid ongoing terror tensions, has urged the team to prioritize professionalism. “We knew when this was going to happen was probably the most frustrating part. Once we knew we were going to be here and playing, we tried to get on with the business of it. This game, particularly, we haven't prepared differently like I said earlier. We obviously are aware of sentiments and strong feelings. Gauti's message has just been sort of very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control,” ten Doeschate explained.

Cricket Over Emotions

He added, “Just trying to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things. The guys are professional enough now. I'm sure individuals have different levels of feeling on the spectrum of where they feel the whole situation is. But the messaging has been to just focus on the cricket and try to focus on the one game tomorrow.”

When questioned if players might use their performance to make a statement about recent events, ten Doeschate remained measured. “I guess the other side of the argument is that you separate sports and politics. Hopefully, the way we play can represent the way players feel about the country. We are following the direction of the BCCI and the Indian government have decided about what is right for the country at the moment,” he stated