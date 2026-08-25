/'We know every Indian is watching': Harmanpreet Kaur opens on pressure of India vs Pakistan match ahead of Asia Cup 2026

Ahead of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has opened up on the intense pressure surrounding an India-Pakistan encounter, emphasizing that the emotional scale of the rivalry is unmatched in world cricket. The comments from Kaur come ahead of the INDW vs PAKW Group A clash in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at the Dubai International Stadium.
The tournament runs from August 28 to September 13 in Dubai, with all matches at the same venue. India, seven-time champions, open against Thailand on August 30 and face Hong Kong, China on September 3 before the high-stakes meeting with Pakistan.
The arch-rivals met earlier this year in the T20 World Cup group stage. India hold a strong historical edge, winning 14 of 17 T20Is against Pakistan, including the last four.
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Speaking on the atmosphere surrounding the marquee fixture, Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the weight of national expectations while reinforcing the necessity of process-driven cricket.
"No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket but the amount of pressure in a IND vs PAK match, that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else. In fact you might play many big matches but you don’t feel that kind of pressure. Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us," Harmanpreet said on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Innings.
Rather than letting the external hype dictate the locker room mindset, Kaur emphasized a process-oriented approach to manage the scrutiny.
"I think as a captain and as a player I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines because when you follow your routines you will always get the results. So I think, results comes later but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it’s better to focus on those other than just putting pressure that you have to win the match," the Indian captain said.
"The idea always is not to think to far into the future but be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our gameplan accordingly," she added.
India enters the continental tournament as the most successful side in Asia Cup history. Under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, the squad aims to carry its aggressive, fearless brand of cricket into the UAE and secure another continental title.
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India enter the event seeking to reclaim the title after losing the previous edition to Sri Lanka. The side carries recent momentum from successes including the ODI World Cup and a historic Test win at Lord’s against England.
Kaur noted the growing winning culture within the team and the challenge of living up to the "good team" tag in Asian cricket.
"I think the biggest challenge is when you have the ‘good team’ tag , playing for those expectations is in itself a very big challenge because we know we dominate Asian cricket and it’s very important to play every match with that domination. And along with that, we cannot take any team lightly and I am sure the other teams will also be preparing very strongly for this tournament because this is not lesser than any World Cup," the Indian captain said.
"I think to prepare for that and to play as per your expectations is going to be very challenging and hopefully we will give our best, " she added.
On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, will look to upset the favorites in what remains one of cricket’s most watched rivalries.
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