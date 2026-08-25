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'We know every Indian is watching': Harmanpreet Kaur opens on pressure of India vs Pakistan match ahead of Asia Cup 2026

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken candidly about the unmatched intensity of facing arch-rivals Pakistan, describing it as a high-pressure contest unlike any other in international cricket. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
'We know every Indian is watching': Harmanpreet Kaur opens on pressure of India vs Pakistan match ahead of Asia Cup 2026
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'We know every Indian is watching': Harmanpreet Kaur opens on pressure of India vs Pakistan match ahead of Asia Cup 2026
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