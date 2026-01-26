'We know how...': Suryakumar Yadav sends clear message after India’s record T20I chase

After hammering New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I, Suryakumar Yadav praised Team India for fully embracing an aggressive brand of cricket that has defined their recent success. Speaking after the match, the Indian captain credited the top-order batters for setting the platform and easing pressure during the chase. He also lauded leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his disciplined spell of 2/18 in four overs.

“This is the brand of cricket we want to play. We know how to bat even from 20 for 3. The top two or three batters made my job easy. Ravi Bishnoi’s plans are clear, and he knows his strong points. It was good to have him in the side and give Varun Chakaravarthy some rest,” Suryakumar said.

Abhishek-Suryakumar Blitz Powers India to Historic Win

India’s run chase was nothing short of sensational, led by a breathtaking unbeaten 68 off just 20 balls from Abhishek Sharma, who struck seven fours and five sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 340. He was brilliantly supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed an unbeaten 57 off 26 deliveries.

The pair powered India to 155/2 in only 10 overs, completing the chase with 60 balls to spare, the fastest successful chase of a 150-plus target against a full-member nation. The previous record belonged to the West Indies, who achieved a similar feat with 37 balls remaining against South Africa in 2024.

Following the defeat, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted his side fell short on a batting-friendly surface. “Credit to India with the ball. Powerplay wickets were key. We knew it would be a scrap after scoring 150. It was a good wicket, but ideally it was a 180–190 pitch,” Santner said.

The victory sealed the five-match T20I series for India, marking their 11th consecutive T20I series win against full-member nations since 2024. India also extended their record of most consecutive home T20I series wins to 10.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17), India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*)