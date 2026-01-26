Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010480https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/we-know-how-suryakumar-yadav-sends-clear-message-after-india-s-record-t20i-chase-3010480.html
NewsCricketWe know how...: Suryakumar Yadav sends clear message after India’s record T20I chase
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

'We know how...': Suryakumar Yadav sends clear message after India’s record T20I chase

After hammering New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I, Suryakumar Yadav praised Team India for fully embracing an aggressive brand of cricket that has defined their recent success.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We know how...': Suryakumar Yadav sends clear message after India’s record T20I chaseImage Credit:- X

After hammering New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I, Suryakumar Yadav praised Team India for fully embracing an aggressive brand of cricket that has defined their recent success. Speaking after the match, the Indian captain credited the top-order batters for setting the platform and easing pressure during the chase. He also lauded leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his disciplined spell of 2/18 in four overs.

“This is the brand of cricket we want to play. We know how to bat even from 20 for 3. The top two or three batters made my job easy. Ravi Bishnoi’s plans are clear, and he knows his strong points. It was good to have him in the side and give Varun Chakaravarthy some rest,” Suryakumar said.

Abhishek-Suryakumar Blitz Powers India to Historic Win

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s run chase was nothing short of sensational, led by a breathtaking unbeaten 68 off just 20 balls from Abhishek Sharma, who struck seven fours and five sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 340. He was brilliantly supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed an unbeaten 57 off 26 deliveries.

The pair powered India to 155/2 in only 10 overs, completing the chase with 60 balls to spare, the fastest successful chase of a 150-plus target against a full-member nation. The previous record belonged to the West Indies, who achieved a similar feat with 37 balls remaining against South Africa in 2024.

Following the defeat, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted his side fell short on a batting-friendly surface. “Credit to India with the ball. Powerplay wickets were key. We knew it would be a scrap after scoring 150. It was a good wicket, but ideally it was a 180–190 pitch,” Santner said.

The victory sealed the five-match T20I series for India, marking their 11th consecutive T20I series win against full-member nations since 2024. India also extended their record of most consecutive home T20I series wins to 10.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17), India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Late-night food cravings
Be Honest—Are You Ordering Again Tonight?
winter cravings
When Winter Cravings Hit at 1 AM, What Do You Choose?
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi news
Col Sofiya Qureshi conferred with 'Vishisht Seva Medal'
West Bengal
BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim
winter night food
This Cold Winter Night Needs Food
small food order
A Small Order That Feels Like a Big Win
India Iran
US-Iran tensions: IndiGo cancels, changes international flights amid tensions
midnight cravings
Midnight Cravings Don’t Ask for Permission
Late Night Food
When Your Brain Says “Sleep” but Your Stomach Says “No”
weekday cravings
Hunger Doesn’t Wait for Weekends