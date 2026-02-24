'We know India are going to…': Zimbabwe coach issues warning after 107 run loss vs WI

Following a humbling 107 run defeat to the West Indies, Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons has called for a tactical reset as his team prepares to face India in their next Super 8 fixture. Speaking from Chennai, Sammons emphasized that the Sikandar Raza led side must quickly adapt to the unique pressures of playing in India if they are to compete with the world's most dangerous batting lineups.

Learning from the West Indies Onslaught

In their previous outing at the Wankhede Stadium, Zimbabwe witnessed the second highest team total in T20 World Cup history as the West Indies amassed 254 runs. Sammons noted that his bowlers lacked variety during the pressure moments of that match.

“We know India are going to come out in a similar way to West Indies – they won’t hold back. We need to be smarter in how we respond under pressure. At times we were a bit predictable, and that’s something we can improve on,” Sammons told reporters.

Adapting to Indian Conditions

A significant hurdle for the Zimbabwean squad is a lack of local experience. Sammons pointed out that the majority of his players are navigating the nuances of Indian pitches and smaller outfields for the first time.

“There’s massive learnings for us. If we look at it, probably only three of our starting XI have played in India before. For eight players, it’s the first time. The conditions are completely different, the grounds are smaller, and the ball comes on better. We’ll take those learnings and move forward,” Sammons explained.

He highlighted the stark contrast between the venues in India and those in Sri Lanka or back home in Harare. “A couple of mishits here can go for six, whereas in Sri Lanka they might be caught. Harare is also a really big ground, so this is something the group will learn from,” he added.

The Muzarabani Bright Spot

Despite the heavy loss in Mumbai, the form of Blessing Muzarabani remains a source of optimism. The pacer has been exceptional throughout the tournament, claiming 11 wickets in four matches at an average of just 10.27. Sammons praised the tall fast bowler's discipline while lamenting the missed opportunities in the field, specifically a dropped catch of Shimron Hetmyer early in his innings.

“He’s been brilliant for us. His height is a huge strength, and he’s controlled his line and length very well. If that chance had been taken, the game might have looked very different,” Sammons remarked.

Net Run Rate Implications

The massive margin of defeat against the West Indies has severely damaged Zimbabwe’s Net Run Rate (NRR), which has now fallen below that of India. With both teams coming off heavy losses, the upcoming clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium serves as a vital opportunity for both sides to revive their semi final hopes.