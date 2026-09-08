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  • /'We’ll give our best to win the final': Abhishek Sharma’s big statement after Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons

'We’ll give our best to win the final': Abhishek Sharma’s big statement after Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons

Amritsar Soormas chased down 192 to beat Fazilka Falcons by four wickets, with Rahul Kumar’s unbeaten 53 proving decisive. After the win, Abhishek Sharma backed his team to maintain the momentum and give their best to win the final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
'We’ll give our best to win the final': Abhishek Sharma’s big statement after Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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