/'We’ll give our best to win the final': Abhishek Sharma’s big statement after Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons

Amritsar Soormas secured their second win over Fazilka Falcons this season, chasing down a target of 192 with three balls to spare to register a four-wicket victory. Batting first, Fazilka Falcons posted 191/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Shubman Gill leading the way with a quickfire 67 off 35 balls. Pranshu Pratap contributed 40 off 33, while Sanvir Singh provided late impetus with 40 off just 21 deliveries.
For Amritsar Soormas, Akash Pandey and captain Abhishek Sharma were the standout bowlers, picking up two wickets each. Pandey finished with figures of 2/20, while Abhishek returned 2/37.
Chasing 192, Amritsar Soormas made an explosive start courtesy of Abhishek Sharma. The captain smashed 49 runs from just 15 balls and put the Falcons bowlers under immediate pressure.
Abhishek added 79 runs for the opening wicket with Sahaj Dhawan, who scored 37. However, Fazilka fought back in the middle overs and put the chase under pressure as Amritsar slipped to 152/5. With the required rate still demanding, Rahul Kumar stepped up at a crucial stage of the innings.
Rahul Kumar played the decisive innings for Amritsar, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 35 balls. His knock included five fours and two sixes. Kumar first joined hands with Reaven Preet Singh before continuing the chase alongside Jashanpreet Singh after Reaven was dismissed for 8. He kept the scoreboard moving with calculated strokeplay and ensured that Amritsar did not lose control of the chase.
The Soormas eventually reached 192 with three balls remaining to complete a four-wicket victory. After the match, Rahul Kumar highlighted the importance of the back-to-back victories over Fazilka Falcons. "Securing back-to-back wins over Fazilka is a big achievement. It is rewarding to see the team win against such a good opponent. Our success was due to our ability to take early wickets at the start of the match," Kumar said.
Abhishek Sharma also expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and backed the side to maintain its momentum. "Staying on the winning side always feels good, and I'm happy to contribute to the team's success. I hope we can keep this momentum going and continue to receive incredible support from our fans. We'll give our best to win the final and bring home the trophy for them. The boys have been working really hard, and we've got a very good squad," Abhishek said.
Amritsar Soormas will now turn their attention to their next assignment against Mohali Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium on Tuesday. The Kings will be looking towards Anmolpreet Singh, who has been in form, while Amritsar will aim to carry forward the momentum generated by their win over Fazilka. Rahul Kumar's unbeaten half-century will also provide confidence to the Soormas batting unit heading into their next match.
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