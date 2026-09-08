/'We’ll give our best to win the final': Abhishek Sharma’s big statement after Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons

Abhishek Sharma also expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and backed the side to maintain its momentum. "Staying on the winning side always feels good, and I'm happy to contribute to the team's success. I hope we can keep this momentum going and continue to receive incredible support from our fans. We'll give our best to win the final and bring home the trophy for them. The boys have been working really hard, and we've got a very good squad," Abhishek said.