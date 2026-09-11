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'We’ll watch PAK vs SL game': Deepti Sharma reveals India’s Asia Cup final strategy after Bangladesh win

India booked their place in the Women’s Asia Cup final after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semifinal. Deepti Sharma said the team will watch the Pakistan-Sri Lanka semifinal before finalising their strategy for the title clash.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
'We’ll watch PAK vs SL game': Deepti Sharma reveals India’s Asia Cup final strategy after Bangladesh win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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