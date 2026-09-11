/'We’ll watch PAK vs SL game': Deepti Sharma reveals India’s Asia Cup final strategy after Bangladesh win

Asked whether India would prefer to face Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final, Deepti said the team would be prepared for whoever comes through. "Actually, it depends on their result, but the Indian team is knowing about that. The team doesn’t take any team lightly. Doesn’t matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team about how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how can we do better…" she said.