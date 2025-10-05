Former India cricketer Madan Lal expressed satisfaction with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel’s decision of naming Shubman Gill the ODI captain of India and believes that it is a ‘forward-looking move.’

Ahead of India’s upcoming Australia tour, a major restructuring has occurred as Gill is appointed the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, will be his deputy for the three-match ODI series. The squad features the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODIs, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a comeback.

In the T20I format, Suryakumar Yadav will lead, with Gill serving as vice-captain. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been added to the T20I squad, and the injured Hardik Pandya will miss out.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Madan Lal, the former Indian coach and selector, expressed his views during a special episode of Cricket Predicta, saying, “This is an excellent decision by the selectors. Making Gill captain is a forward-looking move. He will be prepared for the World Cup. Now it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma performs under Gill’s leadership.”

Lal further added, “Shubman Gill is an excellent leader and has proven himself in Test cricket. He came very close to breaking Don Bradman’s record. He is the future, and the selectors have made that clear. We must give him time to mature as a captain, especially as we aim for ODI glory in 2027. This series will provide him with the necessary exposure.”

Former England cricketer David Gower also offered his views on India’s future World Cup strategies. “I don’t see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup… Pant, yes, despite being injury-prone. The team will rely on young leaders like Gill to shape the future. This is a perfect opportunity for him to step up and guide India to success.”

The move signifies a clear change in India’s leadership approach, with Rohit Sharma stepping down from all leadership positions. While questions remain about Rohit’s role in the ODI squad and the implications for the 2027 World Cup, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has yet to make any firm announcements.

This announcement heralds a new era in Indian cricket, as young leadership emerges while the team gears up for important series and long-term World Cup goals.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Gill had succeeded Rohit Sharma as the captain in the 50-over format and also shed light on the panel’s reason behind making this decision.

With former captains Rohit and Virat a part of the squad that’ll face Australia, Gill will now take charge in ODIs besides his red-ball captaincy.