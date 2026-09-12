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'We need to reflect on our mistakes': Babar Azam after Pakistan’s 3-0 England Test series loss

Babar Azam admitted Pakistan need to reflect on their mistakes and rethink their best playing XI after England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep. The defeat also pushed Pakistan’s WTC 2025-27 points percentage down to 14.81 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
'We need to reflect on our mistakes': Babar Azam after Pakistan’s 3-0 England Test series loss
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'We need to reflect on our mistakes': Babar Azam after Pakistan’s 3-0 England Test series loss
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