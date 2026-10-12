Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'We need to remain ruthless': Abhishek Sharma warns India against letting West Indies make comeback

'We need to remain ruthless': Abhishek Sharma warns India against letting West Indies make comeback

Abhishek Sharma stressed the need for India to remain ruthless against West Indies, warning that the visitors have the ability to turn a match around at any stage. The Indian opener, who scored 69 off 30 balls, said the team focused on executing its plans and avoiding loose deliveries to secure a 14-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the T20I series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
'We need to remain ruthless': Abhishek Sharma warns India against letting West Indies make comeback
Image Credit: Instagram/ @abhisheksharma_4

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Bowlers were pretty confident': Shreyas Iyer praises India’s bowling after 14-run win to take 2-1 lead in T20I series
2
3
4
5